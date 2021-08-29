3 Moves to Make If the Stock Market Dips

Other people may be in the opposite situation, and need to open themselves up to more growth opportunities. If the stock market has plunged, that has probably reduced the percentage of your overall portfolio's value that comes from equities. High-flying growth stocks with aggressive valuations usually take the worst beatings early in bear markets. But those hard-hit stocks are often among the best performers when the market turns around, so make sure that your allocation isn't overly cautious after the damage has been done.

Regardless of your exact situation, keep yourself positioned for long-term gains with the appropriate amount of risk. On one hand, a stock market dip doesn't necessarily mean that more losses are imminent. On the other, yes, things could also get worse before they get better. Regardless, don't sell out of stocks entirely, and don't recklessly chase gains in an effort to recoup losses right away.

Tip 3. Buy more shares if you can