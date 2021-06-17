3 Moves to Make If the Stock Market Plummets Tomorrow

No matter how bad things may seem in the moment, remember that it will get better. Stay calm, focus on the future, and try your best not to make any impulsive decisions.

2. Avoid pulling your money out of the market

One of the worst moves you can make during a downturn is to pull your money out of the stock market. Not only does this limit the potential of your investments, but it can cost you more than you may think.

When the market plummets, stock prices fall. That means your investments are less valuable than they are when the market is thriving and prices are higher.

If you purchase your stocks when prices were high and then sell them when prices are lower, you may end up selling your investments for less than you paid for them. Then if you decide to reinvest after the market bounces back, you're buying, once again, when prices are high.

It can be tempting to panic-sell your stocks when the market is volatile, but that could be a costly mistake. Instead, try to avoid touching your investments at all. By leaving your money alone, you can simply ride out the storm. When the market recovers, your investments should bounce back, as well.

3. Consider investing more