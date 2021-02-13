3 Moves You Can Make This Year for a Bigger Social Security Check

2. Check your annual earnings statement for errors

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue an earnings statement that summarizes your wages for the year. If you're at least 60 years old, it will come in the mail. If not, you'll need to create an account on the SSA's website and grab it from there.

It's important that you check your earnings statement each year for errors, because some mistakes could result in a lower monthly retirement benefit. For example, say you switch jobs one year but your employer for the first half of the year somehow neglects to report your earnings. Missing half of your income for a given 12-month period could be a factor in your benefit calculation, so that's the sort of mistake you'd want to get ahead of.

3. Delay your filing once you're eligible to sign up for benefits

Once you reach age 62, you're allowed to start collecting Social Security. But for each year you hold off on filing, your benefit will grow.