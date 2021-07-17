3 Moves You'll Sorely Regret in a Stock Market Crash

2. Pausing your retirement plan contributions

The point of putting money into a 401(k) or IRA isn't to just let it sit there in cash. Rather, you're supposed to invest it so it grows into a large sum over time.

You may be inclined to stop funding your retirement savings during periods when the stock market is doing poorly. But that's a mistake. The money that goes into your retirement plan gets tax-advantaged treatment, whether immediately or in the future, so it pays to keep pumping cash into your account even when the stock market isn't at its strongest.

3. Not adding discounted stocks to your portfolio

Many people assume that buying stocks during a market crash is a bad idea. But actually, the opposite is true.

During market downturns, stock values tend to fall across the board. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the companies you're interested in are actually worth less money than they were the month prior. It just means that temporarily, their share prices are down. That gives you a prime opportunity to buy quality stocks when they're less expensive.