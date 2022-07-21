 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them | PennyWise podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A new survey shows many of us are paying more to travel due to hidden travel fees.

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Sam Kemmis, travel expert with NerdWallet, to learn what to look to uncover these fees.

Sam also shares some unique tips and tricks to help you avoid these extra costs to save money.

More from Sam at NerdWallet:

