3 Pieces of Outdated Social Security Advice You Should Ignore

To put it another way, unless you're a low-income retiree, taxes on your benefits may be inevitable. So rather than write off certain states because they tax Social Security, focus instead on where you actually want to settle down and what the general cost of living there is. You may find that it's worth it to lose a portion of your benefits in exchange for, say, much lower housing costs.

Furthermore, many of the above states happen to offer exemptions on taxes for seniors with low to moderate earnings. Even if you move to one of them, you might avoid having your Social Security income taxed anyway.

Finally, the list of states that tax benefits isn't set in stone. Starting next year, for example, West Virginia will stop taxing benefits. More states could go that route in the future, so don't base your decision on that factor alone.

Don't be led astray

There's nothing wrong with turning to the internet for Social Security advice. But be careful. The last thing you want to do is follow some outdated tips and wind up making decisions you'll end up regretting.

