3 Popular Ways to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit

Every month you delay benefits increases your checks slightly until you qualify for your full benefit at your FRA. But you can also continue delaying checks if you want more money. You qualify for your maximum benefit at 70, which is 124% of your full benefit per check if your FRA is 67 or 132% if your FRA is 66.

This could be a sound strategy if you have enough personal savings to support yourself until you plan to sign up. Once you begin claiming, you'll have larger checks that will cover more of your expenses, so you can rely less upon your personal savings.

But it's not the right decision for everyone. If you can't afford to pay your bills without Social Security or you don't believe you'll live past your 70s, you're better off signing up for benefits right away.

3. Coordinate with your spouse

Coordinating with your spouse can help the two of you secure the largest household benefit possible. When both people qualify for Social Security in their own right, the Social Security Administration will give each person the larger of their own benefit or their spousal benefit, which is up to 50% of their partner's benefit at their FRA.