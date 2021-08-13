3 Popular Ways to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit

Better still, you might work beyond 35 years -- because if near the end of your career you're earning much more than you did before (on an inflation-adjusted basis), then each year you work beyond 35 years will kick a low-earning year out of the calculations.

Maximizing your income, then, is a very effective way to boost your benefits. You might achieve that by climbing your career ladder aggressively and enjoying frequent big raises, but there are other ways, too. For example, you might take on one or more side gigs, such as tutoring kids, driving for a ride-sharing service, selling crafts you make, and so on.

2. Work longer and delay starting to collect your benefits

Another way to boost your Social Security benefits is to delay starting to collect them. Each of us has a "full retirement age" (FRA) at which we can start collecting the full benefits to which we're entitled based on our earnings history. For most of us, that's age 66 or 67 -- but you can actually start collecting as early as age 62 or as late as age 70.