3 Popular Ways to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit

Want bigger Social Security checks? Who doesn't. These retirement benefits are a guaranteed source of income that will last for your entire life.

But how can you actually make that happen?

The good news is, there are three simple and popular ways to supercharge the size of your Social Security checks. Here's what they are.

1. Increase your income

Your Social Security check amount is based on your personal work history. If you earn more, your benefit gets bigger. That means taking steps such as working overtime to increase your salary or negotiating aggressively for raises can really pay off down the line.

2. Work 35 years or longer

You typically have to work for just 10 years to get Social Security benefits. But benefits are based on average wages in the 35 years your earnings were highest (adjusted for inflation).