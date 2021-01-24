3 Pros and 3 Cons of Working in Retirement

Weigh the above advantages against these potential drawbacks before deciding whether working in retirement is right for you.

1. It's not a surefire solution for a savings shortfall

Working in retirement is a great way to supplement your personal savings if you're able to do so, but you don't always have control over your employment situation. If your company lets you go or you become injured or ill, you may have to quit the workforce for good, whether you can afford to or not. That's why it's important to prioritize retirement savings while you're young, even if you do plan to continue working so you have a cushion to fall back on if something goes wrong.

2. It takes time away from doing what you enjoy

The most obvious trade-off of working in retirement is that it leaves you fewer hours in the day to do things you enjoy, which is often the main point of retiring. However, this might not be a major problem if you like the work you're doing.

3. You could end up paying Social Security benefit taxes