3 Proven Ways to Double Your Money

The S&P 500 is a financial index that tracks the performance of around 500 of the largest U.S. companies that are publicly traded. Over time, it's produced average annual returns of around 10%. That means if you invest in an S&P fund, there's a solid chance you will double the amount you invested over the course of around a decade.

Now, the S&P 500 index has historically gone up over time, but you aren't necessarily guaranteed to earn a 10% profit every year. There have even been some decades where you wouldn't have quite managed to double your money because returns were lower than anticipated for an extended time. But, with a long-enough time horizon, it's always been a proven winner.

3. Buy well-researched stocks you hold for the long term

The S&P 500 offers a low-risk way of doubling your money and is an ideal choice for people who can't or don't want to take the time to research individual stocks. But you aren't going to beat the stock market by investing in an S&P fund, and it can take a relatively long time to double your money.