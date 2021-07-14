3 Proven Ways to Double Your Money

Keep in mind, too, that S&P 500 ETFs are a "set it and forget it" type of investment. So all you need to do is invest your money, then sit back and wait.

3. Hold your investments for as long as possible

While some investors use short-term strategies to make money (take day trading, for instance), those tactics can be extremely risky. And oftentimes, they're more similar to gambling than true investing.

A surefire way to generate wealth is to buy solid investments and hold them for the long term. If the companies you invest in are strong, they're likely to grow over time. As they grow, their stock prices should go up as well, and your portfolio will increase in value.

By investing for the long term, you also won't need to worry about stock market volatility. Strong companies are more likely to survive market turbulence, and their stock prices should recover. When you fill your portfolio with strong stocks, you can rest assured that your investments will bounce back no matter what the market does.