3 Psychological Mistakes That Hurt Investors

How to Avoid It: Have a plan. If you watch an NFL team consistently do poorly, are they suddenly going to be a Super Bowl contender? Probably not. It's OK to be wrong sometimes.

3. Overconfidence

People are often confident at the wrong times. In July 2007, just three months before the Great Recession, consumer confidence was at a five-year high (and has never returned to 2007 levels). This wasn't just a few people brash about their confidence in the economy -- it was consumers as a whole! To see if it applies specifically to you, try taking this confidence calibration test

Even if your investment rationale is solid, that doesn't mean it will work. As economist John Maynard Keynes famously said, "The stock market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

How to Avoid It: Stay humble, and don't put all your eggs in one basket.