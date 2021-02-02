3 Questions to Answer Before Crossing Into the Social Security End Zone

3. Do I think I'll live a long life?

The money in your retirement savings plan could run out eventually. On the other hand, Social Security is an income source that pays you for life. As such, you may want to do what you can to get the highest monthly benefit -- and that means delaying your filing until age 70. For each year you hold off on claiming benefits beyond FRA, they increase by 8%, and that boost is then permanent. If you expect to live a long life (say, because your health is great and you have a family history of longevity), then filing as late as possible is a good bet.

The decision to claim Social Security is important but challenging -- the last thing you want to do is fumble it. (See what we did there?) Think things through before you sign up to help ensure that you don't wind up cash-strapped and unhappy throughout your senior years.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook