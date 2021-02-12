3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Selling a Stock

When it comes to investing, the good old "buy and hold" approach is really a solid bet. If you load up on quality stocks and hang onto them for years, there's a good chance you'll come out ahead financially.

Still, there may come a point when you're tempted to sell a stock, and that could end up being a wise choice. But before you unload a stock, be sure to answer these important questions first.

1. Did the stock take a recent hit?

It's one thing for a stock to be underperforming, in general -- consistently losing value instead of the other way around. But a near-term hit is another thing, and if that's the scenario you're looking at, selling could be a big mistake.

Say you're holding a stock whose value has grown or stayed consistent, but after a bad earnings report, its price has suddenly plunged. If you sit tight and give that stock a few months or a few years to recover, its value will come back up. That's why you shouldn't rush to sell off a stock the second its price drops. If you do, you'll lock in a loss that's potentially avoidable.

2. Does the stock provide better diversity in my portfolio?