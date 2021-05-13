3 Quick Actions to Jumpstart Your Millionaire Retirement Savings

When setting your time horizon, you should think about what the money will be used for. If you're like most people, it will supplement your life in retirement and your time span can be aligned with when you stop working. If this isn't enough time, you can either adjust your goal or the date when you plan on using it and make it more feasible.

2. Determine risk tolerance and asset allocation model

If you earn 10% on average every year, you can reach this goal with even less money each year: $5,600 if you have 30 years, $9,250 if you have 25 years, and $15,900 if you have 20 years. But any rate of return that you use in your projections is an average rate of return that includes positive years of stock market growth as well as negative ones. And while staying invested during the good years may be a breeze, your true appetite for risk is often tested during a stock market correction.