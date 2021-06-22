3 Real Risks of Investing (and What to Do About Them)

Let's face it. Even if you're a super-conservative investor, if you own any stocks at all then you're still taking on more risk than you might by stuffing all your extra money under your mattress. And if you're a more aggressive investor, fuhgeddaboudit. You're not taking on Vegas-caliber sorts of risks, but there are certainly some people dancing dangerously close to that line.

The thing is, you don't have to blindly accept risks and simply chalk it up to just being the way the stock market works. You can do something to abate your biggest risks, and you can do so without crimping your overall returns.

Here's a plan of action for dealing with the three biggest risks all investors face sooner or later.

1. A bear market sets in right as retirement begins

It stinks. You've worked hard for more than 30 years, scrimped and saved and invested your way to a nice nest-egg, and just as soon as you're given the golden watch the market tanks. You're forced to make drastic cuts to your planned monthly budget because your IRA distributions will deplete your principal much faster than you had originally anticipated.