3 Realistic Paths to a Millionaire Retirement

It's also important to invest relatively large sums regularly, for best results. The table below shows how much you might amass if you do.

3. Stay inspired and stay the course

Finally, once you start socking away money for your future, it's critical to keep doing so. It's very easy to get distracted or discouraged if you don't see big results right away. And you most likely won't see big results right away. Check the tables above, and you'll see that the big growth happens in later years -- but you have to put in the earlier years to get to the later ones.