3 Reasons a 401(k) Loan Is Better Than an Early Withdrawal

2. You're repaying yourself

When you take an early withdrawal from your savings, that money is yours to use, and you don't have to worry about sticking to a specific repayment schedule. That, in turn, could eliminate a lot of stress, to the point where an early withdrawal penalty may, in your mind, seem worth it.

But remember, with a 401(k) loan, you're not paying some institution back -- you're repaying yourself. The money you put back into your account will be yours to access and enjoy during retirement, when you might really need it. That alone should make you feel better about the idea of sticking to a repayment schedule.

3. You may not borrow as freely

Once you make the decision to take an early 401(k) withdrawal, you might adopt a "to heck with it" approach and err on the side of taking out more money rather than less. At that point, you're going to be penalized, so if you're on the fence between removing, say, $20,000 versus $25,000, why not go for the larger sum?

On the other hand, if you take out a 401(k) loan instead of an early withdrawal, you may be inclined to borrow less, knowing you'll need to pay it back. The result? More money gets to stay in your savings, which means you'll have less of a deficit come retirement.