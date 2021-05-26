3 Reasons a "No Work" Retirement Might Not Work for You

It's common practice for seniors to hold down some type of job in retirement, even if it's very much a part-time deal. But then there are those seniors who firmly believe in the "no work" retirement -- that retirement should be a period of enjoying life and not plugging away at any sort of job whatsoever.

You might feel similarly about your senior years, and working might not be part of your plan. But here are three reasons to reconsider that notion.

1. You need the income

If you kick off your senior years with plenty of money in savings, then you might not need a job to sustain yourself. Your retirement plan withdrawals, coupled with the income you receive from Social Security, could be more than enough to cover your living costs.