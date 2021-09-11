3 Reasons a Roth IRA Is a Smart Home for Your Retirement Savings

Just because you are able to withdraw retirement savings at any time doesn't mean you should. Early withdrawals force you to catch up by saving even more money for retirement, which isn't always easy to do. If you do need to make a withdrawal before you turn 59 1/2, pay attention to how much of your portfolio is from contributions and how much is from earnings so you can avoid penalties.

If you think you could benefit from the unique tax advantages the Roth IRA offers, consider stashing some of your retirement savings there. Just make sure you don't exceed the $6,000 annual contribution limit for 2021 ($7,000 for adults 50 or older). If you'd like to set aside extra money for retirement, stash it in a 401(k), health savings account, or other investment account.

