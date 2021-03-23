3 Reasons a Stock Market Correction Is Very Likely in 2021

While this is probably not the news you want to hear after navigating your way through one of the steepest crashes in stock market history one year ago, it's also a heads-up that opportunity may be on the horizon.

You see, every single stock market crash or correction since the inception of the broad-market indexes has eventually been erased by a bull market rally. In many instances, it doesn't take all that long for a correction to find its bottom, or for the widely followed indexes to recoup their losses. Of those aforementioned 38 corrections or crashes in the S&P 500 since the beginning of 1950, 24 of them have found their bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days (about 3.5 months).

What's more, while corrections generally drag most stocks lower, this is a function of short-term emotions or panic and not something fundamental. In other words, corrections very rarely have a discernable impact on a company's operating model.