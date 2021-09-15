3 Reasons Claiming Social Security at 70 Could Be a Mistake

Of course, nobody can predict exactly how long they'll live. But life is unpredictable, and if you're battling health issues or have reason to believe you won't live well into your 80s, waiting until age 70 to file for benefits may not be worth it.

2. You could miss out on opportunities

Even if you do live a longer-than-average lifespan, time is still your most valuable resource. The difference between claiming Social Security at age 62 versus age 70 can have an enormous effect on the quality of your retirement.

This is especially true if you're eager to enjoy an active lifestyle once you retire. If you plan to travel the world, hike through the mountains, or simply have fun running around the backyard with your grandkids, these activities are often easier when you're in your 60s compared to your 70s.

That's not to say it's impossible to enjoy an active lifestyle well into your 70s or even 80s. But by retiring and claiming benefits sooner rather than later, you'll have more time to enjoy retirement when you're still relatively young and healthy.