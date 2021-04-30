3 Reasons Claiming Social Security at 70 Is a Really Smart Move

3. Your senior living costs are unpredictable

You'll often hear that it's wise to map out a retirement budget before you wrap up your career so you can see what your ongoing expenses will entail. But while you can attempt to narrow your living costs down, surprises might pop up that eat away at your income, like home repairs, property tax hikes, and medical issues.

If you file for Social Security at age 70, you'll have extra money on hand each month to tackle these potentially unpleasant surprises. And that alone could help you avoid a fair amount of retirement stress.

The downside of waiting until age 70 to claim Social Security is just that -- waiting. It's hard to sit tight when you know you're entitled to your benefits sooner, and to delay your filing until age 70, you may need to push yourself to work longer. But there's lots to be gained by claiming Social Security at 70, so keep these perks in mind as you decide when you should sign up for benefits.

