3 Reasons ETFs Should Be on Your Shopping List

Here are three reasons to include ETFs in your portfolio.

1. They're easier to buy exactly when you want

When you buy a mutual fund or index fund, you purchase it one time a day -- at the end of trading hours. And the price you get will be determined by whatever price the securities inside the fund closed at for the day. This means that if you buy or sell a fund at noon, you will have no clue at that point how many shares you'll get or the price. Instead, you will designate a dollar amount, and the number of shares that you get will all depend on the closing price that day.

An ETF trades like a stock -- the price is constantly changing based on how the index it mirrors changes throughout the day. Because of this, when you buy or sell an ETF, you have a lot more flexibility with trading it. You can buy or sell at any time during normal trading hours.

This gives you more certainty about the price in making transactions. You can specify the number of shares, and you'll know immediately the dollar amount involved.

2. They're simple to understand