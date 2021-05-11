3 Reasons I Avoid This Retirement Strategy and You Should Too

If you can start when you are young, you have more years in which you can save. This is especially helpful if you can't contribute very much every year. But when you are older, you could be a higher wage earner and meet your goal in a shorter time span and higher dollar amounts saved each year. That's why, when setting your goal, thinking about when you plan on retiring and how much money you could have by then should matter more than your current savings at your current age.

2. They don't factor in my expenses in retirement

How much I spend in retirement could play a bigger role in how much I need than how much I accumulate. And if I only look at the amount I save, I could overestimate the number of years my money will last. For example, if I save a million dollars but my expenses are $80,000, I will end up taking 8% of my portfolio value. This could potentially put me in a worse situation than if I only save $500,000 but my expenses are $20,000 and my withdrawal rate is 4%.