3 Reasons I Don't Buy Crypto

And this volatility isn't unique to Bitcoin. If you bought Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) on May 15, 2021, it would've been worth about $4,075. Less than two months later, it was slightly more than half that, at roughly $2,294.

If you're fine with volatility, and big moves up or down daily don't bother you, crypto might be a great fit for your portfolio. But if you find yourself biting your nails when the stock market pulls back, this type of investment may rattle your nerves even more.

3. I don't need them to meet my long-term objectives

The first thing that I do before investing is to set a goal for what the money will be used for. I have investments for things like my retirement and for the education of my children. You can win big if you invest in crypto: If you'd bought $10,000 worth of Bitcoin one year ago, you would have $36,000 today -- a 360% return. But meeting my goals doesn't require this type of increase.