3 Reasons I Fear Crypto More Than Stocks

I find it difficult to research crypto since it's a completely different beast. Sure, I can see which currencies are more accepted as payment forms than others, but it's not the same thing as being able to dig into a specific company.

A tough sell for me

I know a lot of people who are excited to diversify their investment portfolios with cryptocurrency. But frankly, I'm still nervous to do that. If I decide to buy cryptocurrency, it will be in a very limited quantity, and I won't look at it as a long-term investment because I have no idea how much staying power it has.

Of course, there may come a point when I no longer fear crypto. After all, I used to be scared to buy stocks, and now I don't even sweat it when my portfolio takes a beating. But right now, I'm just not there yet. And since I know loading up on cryptocurrency will cause me to lose sleep, it's something that's just not worth doing.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*