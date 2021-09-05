3 Reasons I Wouldn't Retire Today, Even If I Could Afford It

Like most people, I sometimes indulge in daydreams about how I'd spend my time if I were retired right now. I have no doubt I could happily fill the extra free time. But the truth is, even if I were sitting on a few million dollars right now, I probably wouldn't actually leave the workforce. Here are three reasons why.

1. Retirement planning is unpredictable enough already

Planning for a standard 20-to-30-year retirement is challenging enough as it is. You never know what expenses are going to come up, which means you never know exactly how much you have to save. You just have to make an educated guess and keep adjusting on the fly to steer yourself toward your target savings goal.

If I were to retire today at 30, I'd probably be looking at 50 to 60 years in retirement. That means I'd have about 20 to 30 more years of unpredictable expenses to worry about. That doesn't mean it's impossible to plan for a retirement of that length, but it introduces risk.

An unplanned medical condition could drain my savings a lot faster than I initially had planned, leaving me with the tough choice to either return to the workforce or reduce my annual spending and hope I don't run out of money when I'm older.