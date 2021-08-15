3 Reasons I'm Investing in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a risky investment, and some experts predict it will either be a massive success or a massive failure, with no middle ground. When I consider those two options, I would rather take the risk than potentially miss out on something big.

Before I invested, I thought about all of the possible outcomes. I could invest now, and either make money if crypto succeeds or lose my investment if it fails. Or I could choose not to invest, and avoid losing any money but miss out on potentially lucrative returns.

Personally, I would rather risk losing money than live with the regret of not investing if cryptocurrency thrives. Of course, nobody knows whether it really will succeed. But if it does and I chose not to buy into it, I will likely regret that decision for a long time.

3. The rest of my portfolio is solid

There's no denying that cryptocurrency is a risky and extremely volatile investment, and it is highly speculative at this point. While I believe there's a chance it could succeed, I know that's not a sure thing.