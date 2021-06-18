3 Reasons I'm Not Worried About a Stock Market Crash

In March 2020, when the S&P 500 lost 34% of its value in one single month, you may have mentally prepared yourself for the worst. But this recovery was quicker than most people expected, and if you stayed invested, you would've gotten everything back in 4 short months.

From 2000 to 2002, the stock market had combined losses of 43.1% because of the dot-com bubble bursting, and even then, you would've been rewarded with five years of gains after and recouped everything you'd lost in four years. The Great Recession happened in 2008 and you would've lost 37% of your wealth in one year -- which can be scary. But you would've recouped everything by 2012. .

History is no guarantee of what will happen in the future. And you could suffer a stock market crash where it takes longer than 4 years before your investments are made whole. But so far, no stock market crash has lasted forever and there have only been four significant stock market crashes affecting the U.S. stock market since 1987. And in that same time period, the good years have far outweighed the bad with only six years of losses but 27 years of gainsStock market crashes are inevitable. And if you're invested for the long haul, you'll probably experience at least one over your investment time horizon. Attempting to avoid it could cost you big, but learning how you can manage your emotions can help you better meet your goals and get the most out of your investments.