3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

1. Your health could get in the way

You never know when health issues might force you to stop working before you'd like to. If you develop a condition that precludes you from holding down a job, you may need to sign up for Social Security right away to access enough money to pay your bills.

2. Somebody's else's health could deteriorate

Even if your health holds strong well into retirement, you may have a loved one whose health declines. If you need to step up and become a caregiver, it could limit your ability to work. And in the absence of a paycheck, you may need to sign up for Social Security rather than delay your filing.

The cost of paid care has risen exponentially, and putting a loved one in a nursing home or getting a home health aide may be financially out of reach. And given the way COVID-19 outbreaks exploded at senior care facilities, that's something you may not feel comfortable doing anyway.

3. You may not feel safe continuing to work