3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

2. You may need to serve as a caregiver for loved ones

Even if you're lucky enough to be in good health, your family obligations could prevent you from continuing to work late in life.

If your own parents are still alive, they may need your help as they enter their later years. Your spouse could also get sick and need care. Or, you may have grandchildren who you want to babysit for while their parents work.

If your caregiving responsibilities necessitate retiring, claiming Social Security could very well become necessary.

3. You may struggle to find a job as a senior

A survey of around 10,000 employers conducted for Deloitte revealed that more than 2/3 of companies saw advanced age as a competitive disadvantage, while AARP data shows age discrimination as been a problem for close to 2/3 of workers aged 45 to 65.

Unfortunately, this can make it more difficult to find a new position if you are older. If you're unable to find work, or you lose your job later in life and don't feel like starting over, this could necessitate an earlier-than-anticipated Social Security claim.

Don't count on delaying your benefits