3 Reasons I've Been Avoiding Meme Stocks This Year

2. They don't align with my personal strategy

My investing strategy revolves around buying quality stocks with long-term growth potential. But today's popular meme stocks don't check off those boxes.

Going back to GameStop, I happen to think that most retail stores will grow increasingly irrelevant as consumers shift to online shopping. And given how easy it is to download video games, in particular, I don't see the value in dragging oneself out to a store to purchase them. As such, GameStop doesn't have great growth potential.

AMC is a different story. I do think there's a good chance movie theaters will make a strong comeback in a post-pandemic world, but as digital content expands and streaming services increasingly strike deals with Hollywood studios, the appeal of going to the movies could wane.

It's for this reason that I don't think AMC is a great investment for me. Plus, it came very close to filing for bankruptcy on more than one occasion. That alone is a red flag in my book.

3. Investing shouldn't be a popularity contest