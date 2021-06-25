3 Reasons Not to Check Your Stock Portfolio Every Day

Once you get in the mindset of investing for the long haul, you should come to the realization that daily fluctuations in your portfolio don't actually mean a thing. After all, if you're 20 years away from retiring and cashing out some of your investments, then even a drastic single-day drop will be meaningless in the grand scheme of your total window -- and so checking your portfolio daily is, in that case, really just a waste of time.

Don't torture yourself

To be clear, checking up on your investments on occasion is a smart thing. It could be that there's a stock in your portfolio that's consistently been losing value since you bought it while the broad market has been doing well, and if you don't do that checkup, you won't know to take action.

But checking your portfolio every day is a silly, needless thing to do given the amount of stress it might cause you. And that's reason enough to resist that urge.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*