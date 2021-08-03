3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

A long-term investing approach helps remove some of the sting from crashes and corrections. If you're prepared ahead of time for the bad days, you'll have a healthier reaction to market downturns. Realistically, lower stock prices create an opportunity for investors to buy shares at a discount. If you aren't forced to sell in a downturn, you won't realize those losses -- they're only on paper.

Obviously, not everyone has identical time horizons. Some people, such as retirees, have immediate needs from their investment accounts. That means that they can't have the same cavalier attitude toward temporary losses and volatility.

Luckily, there are proven methods for managing volatility and achieving positive returns in any market condition. Bonds and dividend stocks are two popular tools for limiting the downside of investments.

3. You can still get returns when the stock market is down