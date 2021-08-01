3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

The solution? Don't make any moves when stock values plunge. It's really that simple. If you leave your portfolio alone and wait things out, you won't be negatively affected at all. Rather, all you'll be doing is looking at a loss on paper (or, these days, on screen).

Whether you're new to investing or have been building a portfolio for years, stock market crashes can be scary events. After all, it's very unsettling to see the value of your portfolio decline swiftly overnight. But one thing you must remember is that if you play your cards right, you can survive a stock market crash without taking any sort of financial hit. In fact, keeping your cool during a market crash could spell the difference between coming out unscathed and suffering serious losses.

