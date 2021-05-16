3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Now, not all companies have come back as strong as Disney, so it is important to do your research. But when you see established market leaders like Disney drop, you should definitely view it as an opportunity, not a problem.

3. You're invested for the long term

When bear markets growl, it can be scary. But just like you would if you confronted a real bear in the wild, you walk away slowly and don't do anything rash. There is no point in reacting to a blip or a bear-size growl, because you should be investing for the long term.

Over the years, there have been numerous bear markets, categorized as market drops of 20% or more, and many more market corrections, a drop of 10% or more. Yet the S&P 500, through all the dips and turns, has had an average annual return of 8% over the past 30 years. Over the last 10 years, the benchmark has returned about 11.8% on an annualized basis through May 13. Some stocks, like Disney, which has had an annualized return of about 17% over the past 10 years, have done a lot better than the benchmark.