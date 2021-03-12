3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

3. Stock market crashes are OK if you're prepared

Finally, the last reason not to worry too much about a stock market crash is that you're prepared for it. You may not be right now, but you can take steps to ensure that you're prepared for a future market retraction.

The most important way to protect yourself from market crashes is to not invest any money you'll need in the next five or so years -- or even 10 if you want to be extra conservative. The market can swoon at any time, and you don't want it to take a third of an upcoming down payment with it.

Another smart thing to do is to have a watch list of stocks you'd love to own. I have one, in the form of an online portfolio, and I enter stocks in it at the price they're trading on the day they're added to it. Then, days or months later, I can see at a glance how much they've fallen or risen since I added them. And after a market crash, I can see which ones look most tempting.