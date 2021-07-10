3 Reasons Social Security Alone Isn't Enough for Retirement

For most people, it's ideal to claim Social Security benefits at age 70.

Starting checks at 70 gives you more money to live on each month and enables you to maximize this inflation-protected, guaranteed income source. It also gives you the best chance of maximizing lifetime benefits, allowing you to grow the amount of money available to your surviving spouse if you were the higher earner in your household.

But most people have to retire before age 70 -- or they want to. If you're planning on Social Security being your only income source, you'd have to claim your benefits soon after leaving your job. If you have savings to live on, however, you can put off starting your retirement benefits and reap the increase that comes with delaying.

3. The buying power of benefits is falling

Social Security benefits are not enough to support you even in your first year of retirement. And as you age, their buying power is likely to fall.