3 Reasons Social Security Is Better Than You Think It Is

2. You can grow your benefits by being patient

Not only can you sign up for Social Security before reaching FRA, but you can also delay your filing beyond that point. And that could end up being a smart move.

For each year you hold off on claiming benefits past FRA, your benefits will grow by 8%, up until the age of 70. If you're willing or able to sit tight, you could easily snag a higher monthly payday from Social Security for life. And that's a good thing if you're not super thrilled with your retirement savings balance.

3. You can change your mind once in your lifetime

Some seniors file for Social Security early and regret cutting their monthly benefits after the fact. The good news is that Social Security will give you one do-over in your lifetime with regard to your filing.

If you claim benefits too early, you'll have the option to withdraw your application and repay the money you received within a year. If you do so, you'll be able to then file again at a later age and lock in a higher monthly benefit.