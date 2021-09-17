3 Reasons Social Security Isn't as Unreliable as You Think

Social Security hasn't just let all of its money go to waste. Rather, the program has cash reserves known as trust funds that it can tap in the coming years as it begins to experience more of a revenue crunch.

Though Social Security gets a lot of its money from payroll taxes, in the coming years, many, many older workers are expected to exit the labor force. And not enough workers are expected to come in and replace them. The result? The program will owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue.

Thankfully, Social Security can tap its trust funds until they run out of money. And while the program's Trustees anticipate that happening in 2034, at least it buys Social Security some time to keep benefits steady before reductions become a possibility.

3. There are options for boosting its revenue

While Social Security may have an incoming revenue shortage to grapple with, there are steps lawmakers can take to shore up the program's finances. For one thing, they can raise payroll taxes.