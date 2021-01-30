3 Reasons Social Security Might Let You Down

Your provisional income is essentially your non-Social Security income (including all tax-free income you're privy to, like municipal bond interest) plus half of your annual benefits. If that total falls between $25,000 and $34,000 and you're a single tax filer, or between $32,000 and $44,000 and you're a married couple filing a joint tax return, you could be taxed on up to 50% of your benefits. Furthermore, if your provisional income exceeds $34,000 as a single tax filer, or $44,000 as a joint filer, you may be subject to taxes on up to 85% of your benefits.

Prepare accordingly

The last thing you want to do is fall short on income during retirement because you were misinformed about Social Security. So don't let that happen. First, make a plan to save independently for your senior years, because even if Social Security doesn't implement cuts, your benefits still won't be enough to exist comfortably on. Next, figure out what your monthly benefit might look like. You can do so by checking your annual earnings statement, which will come in the mail if you're 60 or over. And if you're younger, you can create an account on the Social Security Administration's website and access your statement there. The closer you are to retirement, the more accurate that estimate will be, but even if you're younger, it's a good starting point to work with.