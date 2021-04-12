3 Reasons Stay-at-Home Stocks Are Surging Again

With beaten-down reopening plays having rebounded strongly over the past six months, it's quite possible these stocks are pricing in as much good news as investors are willing to give them. That leaves high-growth tech stocks, which have either flatlined or even corrected a bit, as more attractive alternatives.

After all, interest rates are still historically low, and although digital companies got a big boost during the pandemic, most were riding secular long-term tailwinds that would occur anyway, with or without COVID. And of course, the pandemic also could have changed some habits permanently, such as the use of e-commerce and home fitness.

New variants are worrisome for humanity, a potential boon for tech

Finally, another factor that could boost the fortunes of stay-at-home tech stocks, at least relative to reopening stocks, is the emergence of new COVID variants. Currently, the U.S. has seen several new variants emerge from overseas, including the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil, along with two other variants that appeared to emerge in California. Just last week, the CDC declared the more contagious and more virulent U.K. variant as the new dominant strain in the United States.