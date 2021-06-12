3 Reasons Stock Price Doesn't Matter

When you're researching stocks, price is one of the most common factors to consider. But it's easy to get hung up on how much the price actually matters.

Common sense says that the higher a company's stock price, the better the investment. After all, a rising stock price must mean that the company is growing, and therefore worth more, right?

In reality, it's a bit more complicated than that. Price is certainly one factor to keep in mind, but it doesn't matter as much as you might think. Here's why.

1. Price doesn't equate to value

It may seem counterintuitive, but a stock with a higher price isn't necessarily more valuable than its lower-priced counterparts.

Consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), for example. As of this writing, Amazon's stock price is around $3,330 per share. Apple, on the other hand, is priced at around $127.