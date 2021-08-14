3 Reasons Stock Price Doesn't Matter

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executed a 4-for-1 split last year, which quadrupled the number of shares from one trading day to the next. Shares were roughly a quarter of their value the day before, but shareholders now had four times as many.

Share price is a tool for measuring market value, but it doesn't provide all the information necessary to assess the value of the company and the status of your investment. If share count can change overnight without anything fundamentally impacting the company, then so can share price. See the full picture to analyze your investments.

3. Fractional shares are more popular than ever

You might not have $3,300 laying around to splash on a single stock like Amazon. Luckily, fractional shares have become common among most of the leading brokerage platforms.