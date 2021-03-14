3 Reasons the Nasdaq May Be on the Verge of a Full-Fledged Crash

News flash: Stocks can go down, too.

Since the March 2020 bear market bottom, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been virtually unstoppable. The growth-oriented index more than doubled in value in less than 11 months. But since peaking on Feb. 12, 2021, the Nasdaq has run into some trouble.

This past Monday, March 8, the closely watched index tumbled to a closing value of 12,609. That marked its lowest close since Dec. 15, and officially put the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory with a decline of 10.5%.

But what if this were just the beginning of a larger move lower, or perhaps even a crash? At the moment, there are three catalysts that suggest the Nasdaq Composite could break down from a run-of-the-mill correction into a full-fledged crash.

1. Valuation

Although rapidly rising Treasury yields have recently been the biggest cause for concern on Wall Street, valuations might be an even more worrisome.