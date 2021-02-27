3 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in the Next 3 Months

2. COVID-19 variants/vaccination holdouts are concerning

Secondly, it wouldn't be smart to overlook COVID-19 as an ongoing concern.

Much of the news we've received on the coronavirus front has been good. Two vaccines have been granted emergency-use authorization in the U.S., with a handful of other drug developers reporting positive late-stage results from their vaccine studies. As of Feb. 22, more than 63 million doses had been administered, with nearly 6% of the adult population receiving the two-dose inoculation. The U.S. is currently administering around 1.8 million vaccines each day.

The problem is that the virus continues to mutate, with new and potentially more dangerous strains emerging. While some of the vaccines work well to contain or halt the spread of these variants, not all variants are the same. The point being that if the vaccination campaign doesn't occur quickly enough, these variants could be dominant in the U.S., thereby minimizing the effectiveness of the approved vaccines.