3 Reasons to Claim Social Security at Your Full Retirement Age

3. You may be more likely to break even in your lifetime

The interesting thing about Social Security is that it's designed to pay you the same total lifetime benefit regardless of when you actually file. The logic goes like this -- filing early will give you a lower monthly benefit but more months of benefits, and delaying benefits past FRA will give you more money each month but fewer months of benefits. All should even out if you live an average lifespan. Therefore, if you expect to live as long as the typical senior -- meaning, you have no reason to suspect you'll pass away at a young age but also don't necessarily expect to live until well into your 90s -- then signing up at FRA could put you in a good position to break even. And that alone could take some of the stress off of filing.

The decision to sign up for Social Security benefits is an important one, and a choice you don't want to botch. While there are plenty of good reasons to sign up early or delay your filing as long as possible, it pays to think about what you might gain by claiming benefits at your FRA on the nose.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook