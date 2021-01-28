3 Reasons to File Your Taxes Early This Year

3. You'll give yourself more time to come up with the money you owe

Though most people who file a tax return wind up getting money back from the IRS, it's possible that you'll owe money from not having paid enough tax in 2020. If that's the case, now may not be an easy time for you to write a check, especially if you've been hurt by the pandemic and money is tight. The good thing about filing your taxes early is that you don't have to pay your tax bill at the same time. Rather, you can wait until the actual April 15 filing deadline to submit that payment. This means that if you get your return done sooner, you'll give yourself more time to come up with a plan to make good on that tax debt before you start accruing interest and penalties on the sum you owe.

Of course, the IRS is always willing to work with people who can't pay their tax bills in full. You can sign up for an installment agreement, for example, and pay the IRS over time. Under that arrangement, you'll still be liable for interest and penalties, whereas if you can manage to come up with the money by April 15, you'll avoid those consequences.